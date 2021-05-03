 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today In History
0 comments

Today In History

  • 0

MONDAY, MAY 3, 2021

Today is the 123rd day of 2021 and the 45th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated as a city.

In 1921, West Virginia approved the first state sales tax.

In 1973, construction was completed on Chicago's Sears Tower (later renamed the Willis Tower), the tallest building in the world at the time.

In 2006, the jury in the trial of Zacarias Moussaoui, convicted of conspiracy in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, recommended a sentence of life in prison.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Niccolo Machiavelli (1469-1527), statesman/philosopher; Golda Meir (1898-1978), Israeli prime minister; Bing Crosby (1903-1977), singer/actor; Pete Seeger (1919-2014), singer-songwriter; Sugar Ray Robinson (1921-1989), boxer; James Brown (1933-2006), singer-songwriter; Frankie Valli (1934- ), singer; Greg Gumbel (1946- ), sportscaster; Amy Ryan (1969- ), actress; Bobby Cannavale (1970- ), actor; Christina Hendricks (1975- ), actress; Dule Hill (1975- ), actor; Eric Church (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Cheryl Burke (1984- ), dancer.

TODAY'S FACT: Residents of Washington, D.C., did not receive the right to vote in presidential elections until the 23rd Amendment was passed in 1961.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, Julius "Dr. J" Erving of the Philadelphia 76ers played his final game, finishing with 30,026 points, 10,525 rebounds and 5,176 assists in his professional basketball (ABA and NBA) career.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him." -- Niccolo Machiavelli, "The Prince"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,353 -- height (in feet) of the Willis Tower Skydeck, making it the highest public viewing area in the United States.

TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (May 3).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate dies at FCC
Crime and Courts

Inmate dies at FCC

  • Updated

According to a Missouri Department of Corrections news release issued by Communications Director Karen Pojmann, an inmate has died at Farmingt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News