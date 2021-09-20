MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021

Today is the 263rd day of 2021 and the 93rd day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1873, the New York Stock Exchange closed because of a banking panic.

In 1881, Chester A. Arthur was sworn in as president, one day after the death of James Garfield.

In 1977, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was admitted to the United Nations.

In 1984, a suicide bombing killed 24, including two Americans, at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.

In 2001, President George W. Bush declared a "war on terror" before a joint session of Congress.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Upton Sinclair (1878-1968), author/social reformer; Leo Strauss (1899-1973), philosopher; Jacob "Red" Auerbach (1917-2006), basketball coach; Anne Meara (1929-2015), actress/comedian; Sophia Loren (1934- ), actress; George R.R. Martin (1948- ), author; Guy Lafleur (1951- ), hockey player; Gary Cole (1956- ), actor; Moon Bloodgood (1975- ), actress; Jon Bernthal (1976- ), actor; Aldis Hodge (1986- ), actor; Khabib Nurmagomedov (1988- ), mixed martial artist.