WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2021

Today is the 328th day of 2021 and the 64th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1932, the FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory (commonly known as the FBI Crime Lab) officially opened in Washington, D.C.

In 1859, Charles Darwin published his theory of natural selection in "On the Origin of Species."

In 1963, accused John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was fatally shot by Jack Ruby on live national television.

In 1971, the hijacker known as D.B. Cooper parachuted from a plane over Washington state with $200,000 in ransom money and was never seen again.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Zachary Taylor (1784-1850), 12th U.S. president; Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901), painter; Dale Carnegie (1888-1955), author; William F. Buckley Jr. (1925-2008), columnist; Oscar Robertson (1938- ), basketball player; Pete Best (1941- ), drummer; Billy Connolly (1942- ), actor/comedian; Spider Robinson (1948- ), author; Russell Watson (1966- ), singer; Stephen Merchant (1974- ), actor/comedian; Katherine Heigl (1978- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1903, a moth with a 10-inch tongue was discovered in Madagascar, 41 years after Charles Darwin hypothesized its existence.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors set an NBA record with 55 rebounds in one game. The Warriors lost the game to the Boston Celtics, 132-129.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Decent people should ignore politics, if only they could be confident that politics would ignore them." -- William F. Buckley Jr.

TODAY'S NUMBER: 61 -- percentage of Americans who, at the time of a mid-November 2013 Gallup Poll, believed the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was part of a conspiracy; 30% of those polled believed that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 19) and last quarter moon (Nov. 27).

