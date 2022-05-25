WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022

Today is the 145th day of 2022 and the 67th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1787, the Constitutional Convention convened in Philadelphia, with George Washington presiding.

In 1935, Jesse Owens set three track and field world records and tied a fourth at the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced his plan to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

In 1977, the first "Star Wars" movie was released in American theaters.

In 2020, George Floyd was murdered while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), poet/essayist/philosopher; Bill "Bojangles" Robinson (1878-1949), dancer/actor; Gene Tunney (1897-1978), boxer; Robert Ludlum (1927-2001), author; Raymond Carver (1938-1988), author; Ian McKellen (1939- ), actor; Frank Oz (1944- ), puppeteer/film director; Mike Myers (1963- ), actor; Anne Heche (1969- ), actress; Octavia Spencer (1972- ), actress; Cillian Murphy (1976- ), actor; Brian Urlacher (1978- ), football player; Aly Raisman (1994- ), gymnast.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1986, an estimated 6.5 million people in the United States joined hands to form a human chain in support of the Hands Across America charity campaign. The event raised $34 million to combat hunger and homelessness.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1935, just a week before playing in his last major league game, Babe Ruth went 4-for-4 with three home runs, including his major league record 714th, in an 11-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I cannot remember the books I've read any more than the meals I have eaten; even so, they have made me." -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY'S NUMBER: $5 billion -- domestic box office gross (as of mid-May 2022), adjusted for inflation, of the 12 original film releases of the "Star Wars" movie franchise.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 22) and new moon (May 30).

