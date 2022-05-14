SATURDAY, MAY 14, 2022

Today is the 134th day of 2022 and the 56th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1607, the Virginia Company of London established a colony at Jamestown, Virginia.

In 1804, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark left St. Louis and set out on their historic expedition to explore the land acquired in the Louisiana Purchase.

In 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to Nazi Germany.

In 1948, the State of Israel was proclaimed during a ceremony in Tel Aviv.

In 1973, Skylab, the first American space station, was launched into orbit.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Otto Klemperer (1885-1973), conductor/composer; Bobby Darin (1936-1973), singer-songwriter/actor; George Lucas (1944- ), filmmaker; David Byrne (1952- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Robert Zemeckis (1952- ), filmmaker; Tim Roth (1961- ), actor; Cate Blanchett (1969- ), actress; Sofia Coppola (1971- ), filmmaker; Frank Gore (1983- ), football player; Amber Tamblyn (1983- ), actress; Mark Zuckerberg (1984- ), programmer/entrepreneur; Rob Gronkowski (1989- ), football player; Miranda Cosgrove (1993- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The United States paid a total of $15 million for the entire Louisiana Purchase -- a little more than $18 per square mile.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1913, Washington Senators pitcher Walter Johnson ended his scoreless pitching streak at 55 2/3 innings, setting a record that stood for 55 years.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The thing that makes love stories work, in my opinion, in movies and novels and country & western songs, is the feeling of longing." -- Robert Zemeckis

TODAY'S NUMBER: 108 -- Virginia Company members who set out from London to establish Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement in what would become the United States.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 8) and full moon (May 15).

SUNDAY, MAY 15, 2022

Today is the 135th day of 2022 and the 57th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1918, the United States launched its first regular airmail service.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon appointed Anna Mae Hays and Elizabeth P. Hoisington the first female U.S. Army generals.

In 1972, Alabama Gov. George Wallace was shot and left permanently paralyzed below the waist while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination in Maryland.

In 1988, Soviet troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: L. Frank Baum (1856-1919), author; Pierre Curie (1859-1906), physicist; Richard J. Daley (1902-1976), politician; Jasper Johns (1930- ), artist; Madeleine Albright (1937-2022), former secretary of state; Roger Ailes (1940-2017), news executive; Brian Eno (1948- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Chazz Palminteri (1952- ), actor; George Brett (1953- ), baseball player; Dan Patrick (1956- ), sportscaster; Emmitt Smith (1969- ), football player; Ray Lewis (1975- ), football player; Andy Murray (1987- ), tennis player.

TODAY'S FACT: Las Vegas was founded on this day in 1905, when the 110 acres that would eventually become downtown were purchased at auction.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, Smarty Jones won the Preakness Stakes thoroughbred horse race by a record margin of 11 1/2 lengths.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "To please a child is a sweet and lovely thing that warms one's heart and brings its own reward." -- L. Frank Baum

TODAY'S NUMBER: 40,031 -- McDonald's restaurants worldwide in 2021. The first McDonald's restaurant opened in San Bernardino, California, on this day in 1940.

TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (May 15).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0