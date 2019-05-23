THURSDAY, MAY 23, 2019
Today is the 143rd day of 2019 and the 65th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, South Carolina became the eighth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1846, Mexican President Mariano Paredes issued a manifesto unofficially declaring war on the United States.
In 1934, outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were fatally shot by police officers in Black Lake, Louisiana.
In 1949, the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) was established.
In 1960, a tsunami killed 61 people in Hilo, Hawaii.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Carolus Linnaeus (1707-1778), botanist; Margaret Fuller (1810-1850), writer/feminist; Douglas Fairbanks (1883-1939), actor/filmmaker; Margaret Wise Brown (1910-1952), author; Artie Shaw (1910-2004), bandleader; Rosemary Clooney (1928-2002), singer/actress; Joan Collins (1933- ), actress/author; John Newcombe (1944- ), tennis player; Marvin Hagler (1954- ), boxer; Mitch Albom (1958- ), journalist/author; Drew Carey (1958- ), comedian/TV personality; Melissa McBride (1965- ), actress; Jewel (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Ryan Coogler (1986- ), filmmaker; Aaron Donald (1991- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The Hawaiian tsunami on this day in 1960 was triggered by a massive 8.5-magnitude earthquake off the Chilean coast that had killed thousands the day before.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1895, the Louisville Colonels forfeited a home game to the Brooklyn Bridegrooms in the third inning because they ran out of baseballs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "All endings are also beginnings. We just don't know it at the time." -- Mitch Albom, "The Five People You Meet in Heaven"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 48 million -- worldwide sales (as of January 2017) of Margaret Wise Brown's "Goodnight Moon" in various formats since it was first published in 1947.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 18) and last quarter moon (May 26).
