MONDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2021

Today is the 284th day of 2021 and the 20th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1779, Polish nobleman Casimir Pulaski died from wounds he suffered while fighting for American independence in the Revolutionary War.

In 1890, the Daughters of the American Revolution formed.

In 1975, "Saturday Night Live" debuted on NBC.

In 2002, former president Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962), first lady/writer/diplomat; Elmore Leonard (1925-2013), novelist; Daryl Hall (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Steve Young (1961- ), football player; Joan Cusack (1962- ), actress; Artie Lange (1967- ), comedian; Jane Krakowski (1968- ), actress; Justin Lin (1971- ), film director; Emily Deschanel (1976- ), actress; Matt Bomer (1977- ), actor; Michelle Trachtenberg (1985- ), actress; Michelle Wie (1989- ), golfer; Cardi B (1992- ), rapper; T.J. Watt (1994- ), football player.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt became the first president (he was a former president at the time) to fly in an airplane, at Kinloch Field in St. Louis. He rode as a passenger for a four-minute flight in a plane built by the Wright Brothers.