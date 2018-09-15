SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2018
Today is the 258th day of 2018 and the 87th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws were enacted in Germany, depriving German Jews of their citizenship and imposing the swastika as a national symbol.
In 1963, a bomb exploded at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four young girls.
In 2001, President George W. Bush named Osama bin Laden as the prime suspect in the Sept. 11 attacks and pledged a sustained fight against terrorism.
In 2008, the global financial services firm Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Fenimore Cooper (1789-1851), author/historian; William Howard Taft (1857-1930), 27th U.S. president/chief justice of the United States; Agatha Christie (1890-1976), author; Roy Acuff (1903-1992), musician; Fay Wray (1907-2004), actress; Merlin Olsen (1940-2010), football player/actor; Tommy Lee Jones (1946- ), actor; Oliver Stone (1946- ), filmmaker; Dan Marino (1961- ), football player; Tom Hardy (1977- ), actor; Prince Harry (1984- ), British royal.
TODAY'S FACT: No president has sported facial hair since Howard Taft left office in 1913.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the decision to lock out players over contract disputes. The season was eventually canceled.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is probable a true history of human events would show that a far larger proportion of our acts are the results of sudden impulses and accident, than of that reason of which we so much boast." -- James Fenimore Cooper, "The Pilot: A Tale of the Sea"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- top speed (in miles per hour) of the Mark I, the first tank used in battle, deployed for the first time by the British during the Battle of the Somme on this day in 1916.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 9) and first quarter moon (Sept. 16).
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2018
Today is the 259th day of 2018 and the 88th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1920, the explosion of a bomb on Wall Street killed more than 30 people and injured hundreds of others.
In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Selective Training and Service Act, authorizing the military draft.
In 1974, President Gerald Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam War deserters and draft evaders.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Arp (1886-1966), artist; H.A. Rey (1898-1977), children's author/illustrator; Lauren Bacall (1924-2014), actress; B.B. King (1925-2015), musician; Peter Falk (1927-2011), actor; Ed Begley Jr. (1949- ), actor; Henry Louis Gates Jr. (1950- ), author/academic; Mickey Rourke (1952- ), actor; David Copperfield (1956- ), magician; Marc Anthony (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Amy Poehler (1971- ), actress; Alexis Bledel (1981- ), actress; Nick Jonas (1992- ), singer/musician.
TODAY'S FACT: German-born Jewish authors Margret and H.A. Rey fled Paris by bicycle in June 1940, the manuscript for what would become "Curious George" in tow, just before the city fell to Nazi Germany.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1981, Sugar Ray Leonard unified boxing's welterweight title by knocking out Tommy Hearns in the 14th round of a bout in an outdoor arena at the Caesar's Palace casino in Las Vegas.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Since the time of the cavemen, man has glorified himself, has made himself divine, and his monstrous vanity has caused human catastrophe." -- Jean Arp
TODAY'S NUMBER: 342 -- one-night stand gigs performed by blues legend B.B. King and his band in 1956.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Sept. 16).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.