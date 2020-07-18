TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1976, Nadia Comaneci of Romania became the first athlete to be awarded a perfect 10 score in an Olympic gymnastics event.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn't leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I'd still be in prison." -- Nelson Mandela

TODAY'S NUMBER: 180,000 -- African American men who served as soldiers in the U.S. Army during the Civil War. Roughly half were former slaves from Confederate states.

SUNDAY, JULY 19, 2020

Today is the 201st day of 2020 and the 30th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1848, a seminal women's rights convention opened in Seneca Falls, New York.

In 1941, Winston Churchill launched his V for Victory campaign.

In 1943, Allied forces bombed railway yards in Rome.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a "Don't Ask, Don't Tell, Don't Pursue" policy for gay men and women serving in the U.S. military.