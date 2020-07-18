SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2020
Today is the 200th day of 2020 and the 29th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, Union troops led by Col. Robert Gould Shaw and the African American soldiers in the 54th Regiment Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry attacked Fort Wagner in South Carolina.
In 1936, Spanish army officials revolted, led by Gen. Francisco Franco, starting the Spanish Civil War.
In 1984, a gunman opened fire in a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people.
In 2013, the city of Detroit, Michigan, filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, estimated at $18 million to $20 million.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Red Skelton (1913-1997), actor/comedian; Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), South African president; John Glenn (1921-2016), astronaut/U.S. senator; Hunter S. Thompson (1937-2005), journalist; James Brolin (1940- ), actor; Joe Torre (1940- ), baseball player/manager; Steve Forbes (1947- ), publisher; Richard Branson (1950- ), entrepreneur; Wendy Williams (1964- ), TV personality; Vin Diesel (1967- ), actor; Kristen Bell (1980- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The technology company Intel, founded on this day in 1968, generated $2,672 in first-year revenue. The company currently has a market value of $245 billion.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1976, Nadia Comaneci of Romania became the first athlete to be awarded a perfect 10 score in an Olympic gymnastics event.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn't leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I'd still be in prison." -- Nelson Mandela
TODAY'S NUMBER: 180,000 -- African American men who served as soldiers in the U.S. Army during the Civil War. Roughly half were former slaves from Confederate states.
SUNDAY, JULY 19, 2020
Today is the 201st day of 2020 and the 30th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1848, a seminal women's rights convention opened in Seneca Falls, New York.
In 1941, Winston Churchill launched his V for Victory campaign.
In 1943, Allied forces bombed railway yards in Rome.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a "Don't Ask, Don't Tell, Don't Pursue" policy for gay men and women serving in the U.S. military.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Colt (1814-1862), inventor; Edgar Degas (1834-1917), painter; Lizzie Borden (1860-1927), alleged murderer; Max Fleischer (1883-1972), animator; A.J. Cronin (1896-1981), writer; George McGovern (1922-2012), U.S. senator/presidential candidate; Ilie Nastase (1946- ), tennis player; Brian May (1947- ), musician; Stuart Scott (1965-2015), sportscaster; Jim Norton (1968- ), comedian/radio personality; Vitali Klitschko (1971- ), boxer/ politician; Benedict Cumberbatch (1976- ), actor; Jared Padalecki (1982- ), actor; LaMarcus Aldridge (1985- ), basketball player; Jon Jones (1987- ), mixed martial artist.
TODAY'S FACT: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was the first person ever named an honorary American citizen.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1903, Italian cyclist Maurice-Francois Garin won the inaugural Tour de France.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Once you start questioning the bad stuff that comes your way, you have to start questioning the good -- and I wouldn't trade the good for anything." -- Stuart Scott, "Every Day I Fight"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- state (Massachusetts) from which Democratic Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota won electoral votes in the 1972 presidential election, along with Washington, D.C.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 12) and new moon (July 20).
