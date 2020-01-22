WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2020
Today is the 22nd day of 2020 and the 33rd day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1901, Britain's Queen Victoria died at age 81, after a then-record 63-year reign.
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling in the Roe v. Wade case, legalizing elective abortion nationwide.
In 1997, Madeleine Albright was confirmed as the first female U.S. secretary of state.
In 1998, "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski pleaded guilty in Sacramento, California, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Francis Bacon (1561-1626), philosopher/essayist; Lord Byron (1788-1824), poet; August Strindberg (1849-1912), playwright; D.W. Griffith (1875-1948), film director; Sergei Eisenstein (1898-1948), director; George Balanchine (1904-1983), choreographer; Sam Cooke (1931-1964), singer-songwriter; Piper Laurie (1932- ), actress; Bill Bixby (1934-1993), actor; John Hurt (1940-2017), actor; Steve Perry (1949- ), singer-songwriter; Linda Blair (1959- ), actress; Diane Lane (1965- ), actress; Guy Fieri (1968- ), TV host; Logic (1990- ), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: The Apple Macintosh computer was unveiled in a Super Bowl ad directed by Ridley Scott on this day in 1984.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2006, Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, the second-most ever scored by a single player in an NBA game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If a man will begin with certainties, he shall end in doubts; but if he will be content to begin with doubts, he shall end in certainties." -- Francis Bacon, "The Advancement of Learning"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,554 -- Boeing 747 jets built (as of June 2019) since the aircraft went into production in 1968. The 747 entered commercial service for Pan American Airways with its maiden flight on this day in 1970.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 17) and new moon (Jan. 24).
