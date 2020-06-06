SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2020
Today is the 158th day of 2020 and the 80th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1844, the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) was founded in London.
In 1889, a fire destroyed all of downtown Seattle, Washington.
In 1944, 155,000 Allied troops landed at Normandy, France, on D-Day as Operation Overlord, the invasion of Europe, began.
In 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon.
In 2002, President George W. Bush proposed consolidating 22 federal agencies under a single, Cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Diego Velazquez (1599-1660), painter; Nathan Hale (1755-1776), soldier; John Trumbull (1756-1843), painter; Alexander Pushkin (1799-1837), poet; Karl Braun (1850-1918), physicist; Thomas Mann (1875-1955), author; V.C. Andrews (1923-1986), author; Robert Englund (1947- ), actor; Harvey Fierstein (1954- ), actor; Bjorn Borg (1956- ), tennis player; Jason Isaacs (1963- ), actor; Paul Giamatti (1967- ), actor; Natalie Morales (1972- ), TV journalist.
TODAY'S FACT: Basketball, racquetball and volleyball were all invented at YMCA facilities.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1946, the Basketball Association of America, which would later become the National Basketball Association, was founded in New York City.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "War is only a cowardly escape from the problems of peace." -- Thomas Mann, "This I Believe"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 86 -- seasons Shankweiler's Drive-In, the oldest drive-in movie theater in the United States, has been in operation since opening in Orefield, Pennsylvania, in 1934 (the theater remains closed as of mid-May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The first drive-in movie theater opened in Camden, New Jersey, on this day in 1933.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 5) and last quarter moon (June 12).
SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 2020
Today is the 159th day of 2020 and the 81st day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, Richard Henry Lee proposed a resolution calling for a declaration of independence to the Continental Congress.
In 1929, Vatican City became a sovereign state.
In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a U.S. victory against Japan.
In 1971, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling set the precedent that vulgar writing is protected under the First Amendment.
In 2006, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, leader of al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed by a U.S. airstrike.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Paul Gauguin (1848-1903), painter; James Braddock (1905-1974), boxer; Jessica Tandy (1909-1994), actress; Gwendolyn Brooks (1917-2000), poet; Dean Martin (1917-1995), singer/actor; Tom Jones (1940- ), singer; Liam Neeson (1952- ), actor; Orhan Pamuk (1952- ), author; Prince (1958-2016), singer-songwriter/musician; Karl Urban (1972- ), actor; Allen Iverson (1975- ), basketball player; Bill Hader (1978- ), actor/comedian; Anna Kournikova (1981- ), tennis player; Michael Cera (1988- ), actor; Iggy Azalea (1990- ), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: Pope Julius II hired the Swiss Guard to serve as his personal protection in 1506. The paid mercenary force has been protecting popes in Vatican City ever since.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1978, the Washington Bullets (now Wizards) won the franchise's first and only NBA championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Exhaust the little moment. Soon it dies. / And be it gash or gold it will not come / Again in this identical disguise." -- Gwendolyn Brooks, "Annie Allen"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,000 -- estimated population of Vatican City in 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 5) and last quarter moon (June 12).
