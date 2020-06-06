TODAY'S QUOTE: "War is only a cowardly escape from the problems of peace." -- Thomas Mann, "This I Believe"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 86 -- seasons Shankweiler's Drive-In, the oldest drive-in movie theater in the United States, has been in operation since opening in Orefield, Pennsylvania, in 1934 (the theater remains closed as of mid-May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The first drive-in movie theater opened in Camden, New Jersey, on this day in 1933.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 5) and last quarter moon (June 12).

SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 2020

Today is the 159th day of 2020 and the 81st day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, Richard Henry Lee proposed a resolution calling for a declaration of independence to the Continental Congress.

In 1929, Vatican City became a sovereign state.

In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a U.S. victory against Japan.

In 1971, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling set the precedent that vulgar writing is protected under the First Amendment.

In 2006, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, leader of al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed by a U.S. airstrike.