SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019
Today is the 152nd day of 2019 and the 74th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, Kentucky was admitted as the 15th U.S. state.
In 1796, Tennessee was admitted as the 16th U.S. state.
In 1980, the Cable News Network (CNN) began broadcasting.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev signed an accord to halt production of chemical weapons.
In 2009, General Motors Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Brigham Young (1801-1877), religious leader; Andy Griffith (1926-2012), actor; Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962), actress; Pat Boone (1934- ), singer-songwriter; Morgan Freeman (1937- ), actor; Brian Cox (1946- ), actor; Ronnie Wood (1947- ), guitarist; Powers Boothe (1948-2017), actor; Heidi Klum (1973- ), model/TV personality; Alanis Morissette (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Amy Schumer (1981- ), actress/comedian; Justine Henin (1982- ), tennis player; Tom Holland (1996- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," released on this day in 1967, was the first rock album to win a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1925, Lou Gehrig pinch-hit for the New York Yankees, marking the first game in Gehrig's record-setting streak of 2,130 consecutive games played.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I always tell my kids if you lay down, people will step over you. But if you keep scrambling, if you keep going, someone will always, always give you a hand. Always. But you gotta keep dancing, you gotta keep your feet moving." -- Morgan Freeman
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- position held by "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list, released in 2003 and revised in 2012.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 26) and new moon (June 3).
SUNDAY, JUNE 2, 2019
Today is the 153rd day of 2019 and the 75th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1886, President Grover Cleveland married Frances Folsom, becoming the only president to marry in a White House ceremony.
In 1924, an act of Congress granted American Indians U.S. citizenship.
In 1997, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of murder and conspiracy for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
In 2012, former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the deaths of hundreds of protesters during a 2011 uprising.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Marquis de Sade (1740-1814), author/politician; Pope Pius X (1835-1914); Thomas Hardy (1840-1928), poet/novelist; Edward Elgar (1857-1934), composer; Johnny Weissmuller (1904-1984), swimmer/actor; Charlie Watts (1941- ), drummer; Marvin Hamlisch (1944-2012), composer; Dennis Haysbert (1954- ), actor; Wayne Brady (1972- ), actor/comedian; Zachary Quinto (1977- ), actor; Dominic Cooper (1978- ), actor; Justin Long (1978- ), actor; Morena Baccarin (1979- ), actress; Fabrizio Moretti (1980- ), musician; Abby Wambach (1980- ), soccer player.
TODAY'S FACT: The White House has hosted 18 weddings, nine of which were for children of sitting presidents.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1935, baseball legend Babe Ruth retired after 22 seasons, finishing his career with seven World Series titles and 714 home runs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "For of all the miseries attaching to miserable love, the worst is the misery of thinking that the passion which is the cause of them all may cease." -- Thomas Hardy, "A Pair of Blue Eyes"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 336,337 -- official American Indian population in 1920, according to the U.S. census.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 26) and new moon (June 3).
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.