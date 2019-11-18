MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019
Today is the 322nd day of 2019 and the 57th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1883, American and Canadian railroads instituted five standard continental time zones.
In 1928, the first cartoon with sound, Walt Disney's "Steamboat Willie," premiered.
In 1963, the first push-button telephones were test-marketed in Carnegie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
In 1966, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops eliminated the rule against eating meat on Fridays.
In 1985, the comic strip "Calvin and Hobbes" made its first newspaper appearance.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Louis Daguerre (1787-1851), inventor; George Gallup (1901-1984), pollster; Klaus Mann (1906-1949), publicist/dramatist; Johnny Mercer (1909-1976), lyricist; Alan Shepard (1923-1998), astronaut; Margaret Atwood (1939- ), writer; Alan Dean Foster (1946- ), author; Alan Moore (1953- ), author; Elizabeth Perkins (1960- ), actress; Owen Wilson (1968- ), actor; Chloe Sevigny (1974- ), actress; David Ortiz (1975- ), baseball player; Denny Hamlin (1980- ), race car driver.
TODAY'S FACT: The average American consumed 57.2 pounds of beef and 93.8 pounds of chicken in 2018.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann during a Monday Night Football game. Theissman suffered a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula in his right leg on the play, an injury that resulted in his retirement from football.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Memories are made of peculiar stuff, elusive and yet compelling, powerful and fleet. You cannot trust your reminiscences, and yet there is no reality except the one we remember." -- Klaus Mann, "The Turning Point"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- number of major league no-hitters pitched by Sandy Koufax during his career. Koufax, who retired on this day in 1966, is second only to Nolan Ryan (seven) on the all-time no-hitters list.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 12) and last quarter moon (Nov. 19).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.