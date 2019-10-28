MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2019
Today is the 301st day of 2019 and the 36th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1886, President Grover Cleveland dedicated the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.
In 1919, Congress passed the Volstead Act over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, providing for enforcement of alcohol prohibition to take effect on Jan. 17, 1920.
In 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed to remove his country's nuclear missiles from Cuba, bringing an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In 2005, Lewis "Scooter" Libby, chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, resigned following his indictment on charges related to the leaking of a CIA agent's name.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Evelyn Waugh (1903-1966), writer; Francis Bacon (1909-1992), artist; Jonas Salk (1914-1995), medical researcher; Charlie Daniels (1936- ), singer-songwriter; Jane Alexander (1939- ), actress; Dennis Franz (1944- ), actor; Annie Potts (1952- ), actress; Bill Gates (1955- ), software pioneer; Lauren Holly (1963- ), actress; Andy Richter (1966- ), comedian/actor; Julia Roberts (1967- ), actress; Brad Paisley (1972- ), singer-songwriter; Joaquin Phoenix (1974- ), actor; Frank Ocean (1987- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Despite the agreement that ended the Cuban Missile Crisis on this day in 1962, U.S. forces worldwide remained at DEFCON 3 until Nov. 20.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2007, the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies to win their second World Series championship in four seasons.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The human mind is inspired enough when it comes to inventing horrors; it is when it tries to invent a Heaven that it shows itself cloddish." -- Evelyn Waugh, "Put Out More Flags"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 354 -- steps from the pedestal to the head of the Statue of Liberty.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 27) and first quarter moon (Nov. 4).
