MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2019
Today is the 329th day of 2019 and the 64th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1783, the last British troops withdrew from New York City, three months after the signing of the Treaty of Paris.
In 1947, studio executives agreed to blacklist the "Hollywood 10," who had been cited for contempt of Congress the previous day for not cooperating with the House Un-American Activities Committee.
In 2002, President George W. Bush signed legislation creating the Homeland Security Department, naming Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge as its first secretary.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919), financier/philanthropist; Virgil Thomson (1896-1989), composer/music critic; Joe DiMaggio (1914-1999), baseball player; Augusto Pinochet (1915-2006), Chilean president; Joe Gibbs (1940- ), football coach; Ben Stein (1944- ), TV personality/author; Amy Grant (1960- ), singer; John F. Kennedy Jr. (1960-1999), publisher; Cris Carter (1965- ), football player/sportscaster; Jill Hennessy (1968- ), actress; Christina Applegate (1971- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Augusto Pinochet came to power in 1973 in a CIA-supported coup that deposed Salvador Allende, the first elected Socialist president of Chile.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1980, Sugar Ray Leonard regained the WBC welterweight boxing title when his opponent, Roberto Duran, quit in the eighth round.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "As I grow older, I pay less attention to what men say. I just watch what they do." -- Andrew Carnegie
TODAY'S NUMBER: 60,000 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees in 2019, making it the largest organization overseen by the Department of Homeland Security.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 19) and new moon (Nov. 26).
