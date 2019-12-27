FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2019
Today is the 361st day of 2019 and the seventh day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1831, the HMS Beagle, with naturalist Charles Darwin aboard, set sail from Great Britain.
In 1932, Radio City Music Hall opened in New York City.
In 2002, North Korea announced it would resume developing nuclear-grade plutonium and ordered International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to leave the country.
In 2007, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated after a campaign rally in Rawalpindi.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Johannes Kepler (1571-1630), astronomer; Louis Pasteur (1822-1895), biologist/chemist; Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992), actress/singer; John Amos (1939- ), actor; Cokie Roberts (1943-2019), journalist; Gerard Depardieu (1948- ), actor; Bill Self (1962- ), basketball coach; Sarah Vowell (1969- ), social commentator; Masi Oka (1974- ), actor; Emilie de Ravin (1981- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: More than 75 percent of France's electricity is nuclear-generated.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1892, Biddle College (later named Johnson C. Smith University) defeated Livingstone College in the first football game between historically black colleges.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Except for the people who were there that one day they discovered the polio vaccine, being part of history is rarely a good idea." -- Sarah Vowell, "Assassination Vacation"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3,300 -- approximate number of people buried at Westminster Abbey, many of them in unmarked graves. Charles Darwin is among the famous scientists buried there.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Dec. 25) and first quarter moon (Jan. 2).
