SATURDAY, MARCH 16, 2019
Today is the 75th day of 2019 and the 86th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1945, U.S. military forces declared the island of Iwo Jima secure after 25 days of fighting.
In 1968, U.S. Army soldiers massacred more than 300 civilians in the My Lai village in South Vietnam.
In 1988, Lt. Col. Oliver North and Vice Adm. John Poindexter were indicted on charges of conspiracy during the Iran-Contra affair.
In 1998, mass trials began in Rwanda for roughly 125,000 suspected perpetrators of the country's 1994 genocide.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Madison (1751-1836), fourth U.S. president; Henny Youngman (1906-1998), comedian; Pat Nixon (1912-1993), U.S. first lady; Jerry Lewis (1926-2017), comedian; Daniel Patrick Moynihan (1927-2003), U.S. senator; Chuck Woolery (1941- ), game show host; Nancy Wilson (1954- ), singer-songwriter; Ozzie Newsome (1956- ), football player/executive; Patty Griffin (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Gore Verbinski (1964- ), filmmaker; Lauren Graham (1967- ), actress; Joel Embiid (1994- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: James Madison was the shortest U.S. president, at 5 feet 4 inches tall. He is estimated to have weighed 100 lbs.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1994, figure skater Tonya Harding pleaded guilty to hindering the investigation into the conspiracy to attack rival Olympic hopeful Nancy Kerrigan.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Wherever the real power in a Government lies, there is the danger of oppression." -- James Madison
TODAY'S NUMBER: $2.5 billion -- total donations raised for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through entertainer Jerry Lewis' annual telethon, a nearly 24-hour event that aired every Labor Day from 1966 to 2010.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 14) and full moon (March 20).
SUNDAY, MARCH 17, 2019
Today is the 76th day of 2019 and the 87th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, Italy -- excluding Rome and Venice -- was unified as a nation under King Victor Emmanuel II.
In 1905, Franklin D. Roosevelt married distant cousin Eleanor Roosevelt.
In 1950, physics researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, announced the creation of californium, the radioactive 98th element.
In 1958, the United States launched the first solar-powered satellite, the Vanguard 1.
In 1995, the FDA licensed Varivax, the first chicken pox vaccine.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Gottlieb Daimler (1834-1900), engineer/inventor; Paul Green (1894-1981), playwright; Bobby Jones (1902-1971), golfer; Bayard Rustin (1912-1987), civil rights activist; Nat King Cole (1919-1965), singer; Kurt Russell (1951- ), actor; Gary Sinise (1955- ), actor; Rob Lowe (1964- ), actor; Billy Corgan (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Mia Hamm (1972- ), soccer player; Hozier (1990- ), singer-songwriter; John Boyega (1992- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Gottlieb Daimler is credited with building the first internal combustion motorcycle in 1885.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, six Major League Baseball players, including All-Star sluggers Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, appeared before a congressional hearing on steroid use.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When I first started to sing, I just swung at it with an axe." -- Hozier
TODAY'S NUMBER: 13 -- elements in the periodic table that were identified before the year A.D. 1.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 14) and full moon (March 20).
