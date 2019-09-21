SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2019
Today is the 264th day of 2019 and the 93rd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, the French National Convention declared France a republic and voted to abolish the monarchy.
In 1897, the New York Sun published an editorial by Francis Pharcellus Church that included the now-famous phrase, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus."
In 1981, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved Sandra Day O'Connor as the first female Supreme Court justice.
In 2013, Islamic militants attacked the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya, killing at least 67 people.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: H.G. Wells (1866-1946), historian/author; Chuck Jones (1912-2002), animator; Leonard Cohen (1934-2016), singer-songwriter; Henry Gibson (1935-2009), comedian/actor; Jerry Bruckheimer (1943- ), film/TV producer; Stephen King (1947- ), author; Bill Murray (1950- ), actor; Ethan Coen (1957- ), filmmaker; Rob Morrow (1962- ), actor; Cheryl Hines (1965- ), actress; Faith Hill (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Luke Wilson (1971- ), actor; Lindsey Stirling (1986- ), violinist/composer; Jason Derulo (1989- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: There are no female characters in J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit," published on this day in 1937. Only one female, Belladonna Took, is mentioned by name.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1970, "Monday Night Football" made its ABC broadcast debut with a game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Moral indignation is jealousy with a halo." -- H.G. Wells
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 -- novels published by Stephen King under the pen name Richard Bachman, which King used in his early career because publishers told him audiences wouldn't buy more than one book per year from the same writer.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Sept. 21).
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2019
Today is the 265th day of 2019 and the 94th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, the British hanged 21-year-old teacher/soldier Nathan Hale as a spy.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation, making all slaves in seceding states free as of Jan. 1, 1863.
In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived a second assassination attempt in three weeks when his would-be assassin was thwarted by a bystander within a group of onlookers in San Francisco.
In 1980, Iraq invaded disputed territory in the Persian Gulf, officially beginning an eight-year war with Iran.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Faraday (1791-1867), scientist; Charles Brenton Huggins (1901-1997), physician; Tommy Lasorda (1927- ), baseball player/manager; Eugene Roche (1928-2004), actor; David Stern (1942- ), NBA commissioner; Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. (1951- ), publisher; Andrea Bocelli (1958- ), singer-songwriter; Joan Jett (1958- ), singer-songwriter; Scott Baio (1960- ), actor; Bonnie Hunt (1961- ), actress; Tom Felton (1987- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The first issue of National Geographic was published on this day in 1888.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, San Francisco Giants center fielder Willie Mays hit his 600th career home run in a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Listen, if you start worrying about the people in the stands, before too long you're up in the stands with them." -- Tommy Lasorda
TODAY'S NUMBER: $990,445 -- purse (then the largest in the history of boxing) that Gene Tunney won for defending his heavyweight title against Jack Dempsey in the infamous "Long Count" bout held on this date in 1927.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 21) and new moon (Sept. 28).
