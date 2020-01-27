MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2020
Today is the 27th day of 2020 and the 38th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1924, the body of Vladimir Lenin was placed in a tomb in Moscow's Red Square.
In 1944, the German siege of Leningrad ended after 872 days.
In 1945, Soviet forces liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
In 1967, astronauts Gus Grissom, Edward H. White II and Roger B. Chaffee died in a cabin fire during a launchpad test of the Apollo 1 command module.
In 1973, the Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris by delegations representing the United States, North Vietnam, South Vietnam and South Vietnamese revolutionaries.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), composer; Lewis Carroll (1832-1898), writer; Donna Reed (1921-1986), actress; Mordecai Richler (1931-2001), author; James Cromwell (1940- ), actor; Mikhail Baryshnikov (1948- ), dancer; John G. Roberts Jr. (1955- ), chief justice of the United States; Cris Collinsworth (1959- ), football player/sportscaster; Keith Olbermann (1959- ), TV personality; Bridget Fonda (1964- ), actress; Alan Cumming (1965- ), actor; Patton Oswalt (1969- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: The U.S. Supreme Court decided 73 cases during the 2018-2019 term. Twenty-six were unanimous decisions.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, the New York Giants won Super Bowl XXV, defeating the Buffalo Bills 20-19 when Bills kicker Scott Norwood's 47-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds sailed wide right. The loss was the first of four consecutive Super Bowl losses for the Bills.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It seems to me that our lives are consumed by countless wasting years, but only a few shining moments. I missed mine. Yes is what I should have said. Of course I should have said yes." -- Mordecai Richler, "Solomon Gursky Was Here"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 97 million -- estimated population of Vietnam in mid-2018.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 24) and first quarter moon (Feb. 1).
