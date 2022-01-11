TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022

Today is the 11th day of 2022 and the 22nd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt declared the Grand Canyon a national monument.

In 1922, insulin was administered to a diabetic patient for the first time; the extract would require further improvement before achieving success.

In 1964, the U.S. surgeon general issued the first U.S. government report concluding that smoking could be hazardous to health.

In 2003, departing Illinois Gov. George Ryan commuted the sentences of an unprecedented 156 death row inmates.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alexander Hamilton (1755/57-1804), U.S. statesman; Ezra Cornell (1807-1874), businessman/philanthropist; William James (1842-1910), philosopher/psychologist; Rod Taylor (1930-2015), actor; Jean Chretien (1934- ), Canadian politician; Naomi Judd (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Mary J. Blige (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Amanda Peet (1972- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: Alexander Hamilton was born to a poor family on the Caribbean island of Nevis. Conflicting sets of records leave it unclear whether he was born in 1755 or 1757.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1973, Major League Baseball owners voted in approval of a 10th lineup position for American League rosters, allowing a "designated pinch-hitter" to bat for the pitcher while allowing the pitcher to stay in the game.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another." -- William James

TODAY'S NUMBER: 131,880 -- estimated number of American lung cancer deaths in 2021.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 9) and full moon (Jan. 17).

