SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2021
Today is the 289th day of 2021 and the 25th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1859, abolitionist John Brown led a raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia.
In 1923, brothers Walt and Roy Disney founded Walt Disney Productions (now known as The Walt Disney Company) in Los Angeles.
In 1964, China detonated its first atomic bomb.
In 1995, hundreds of thousands of Black men joined the Million Man March, led by Louis Farrakhan in Washington, D.C.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Noah Webster (1758-1843), lexicographer; Oscar Wilde (1854-1900), playwright; David Ben-Gurion (1886-1973), statesman/first Israeli prime minister; Eugene O'Neill (1888-1953), playwright; Angela Lansbury (1925- ), actress; Gunter Grass (1927-2015), author; Suzanne Somers (1946- ), actress; Bob Weir (1947- ), musician; Tim Robbins (1958- ), actor; Manute Bol (1962-2010), basketball player/activist; John Mayer (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Sue Bird (1980- ), basketball player; Bryce Harper (1992- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1986, Italian mountaineer Reinhold Messner reached the summit of Lhotse in Nepal, becoming the first climber to ascend all 14 of the world's "eight-thousanders" -- mountain peaks more than 8,000 meters (26,000 feet) above sea level.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, the 8-year-old New York Mets won the World Series over the Baltimore Orioles.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I'm a worrier, an overthinker, and -- if it's your type of thing -- a three-time WNBA champion" -- Sue Bird
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- countries thought to have nuclear-weapon capabilities in 2021 (the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel).
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 12) and full moon (Oct. 20).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021
Today is the 290th day of 2021 and the 26th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1931, Al Capone was convicted of income tax evasion and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
In 1933, German refugee Albert Einstein immigrated to the United States, where he would live and work for the rest of his life.
In 1989, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, killing more than 60 people.
In 2006, the U.S. population topped 300 million for the first time.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Arthur (1900-1991), actress; Jerry Siegel (1914-1996), writer/illustrator; Arthur Miller (1915-2005), playwright/novelist; Rita Hayworth (1918-1987), actress; Beverly Garland (1926-2008), actress; Evel Knievel (1938-2007), stunt performer; Michael McKean (1947- ), actor; Mae Jemison (1956- ), scientist/astronaut; Norm Macdonald (1959-2021), actor/comedian; Mike Judge (1962- ), animator/writer/director; Ernie Els (1969- ), golfer; Wyclef Jean (1969- ), rapper/producer; Eminem (1972- ), rapper; Felicity Jones (1983- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1952, Albert Einstein was offered the post of Israeli president, which he politely declined.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, the International Olympic Committee expelled American Olympic sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos from further participation in the Games in Mexico City for raising their fists in protest against racial discrimination during the victory ceremony the previous day.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It's the greatest gig in the world, being alive. You get to eat at Denny's, wear a hat, whatever you wanna do." -- Norm Macdonald
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- performances in 1944 of Arthur Miller's first play, "The Man Who Had All the Luck," before it closed to poor reviews.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 12) and full moon (Oct. 20).