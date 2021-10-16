TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, the 8-year-old New York Mets won the World Series over the Baltimore Orioles.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I'm a worrier, an overthinker, and -- if it's your type of thing -- a three-time WNBA champion" -- Sue Bird

TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- countries thought to have nuclear-weapon capabilities in 2021 (the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel).

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 12) and full moon (Oct. 20).

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021

Today is the 290th day of 2021 and the 26th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1931, Al Capone was convicted of income tax evasion and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In 1933, German refugee Albert Einstein immigrated to the United States, where he would live and work for the rest of his life.

In 1989, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, killing more than 60 people.

In 2006, the U.S. population topped 300 million for the first time.