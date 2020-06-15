MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020
Today is the 167th day of 2020 and the 89th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1836, Arkansas was admitted as the 25th U.S. state.
In 1846, Britain and the United States settled the boundary dispute between the U.S. and Canada in the Pacific Northwest.
In 1877, Henry Ossian Flipper became the first African American cadet to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
In 1864, Arlington National Cemetery was established.
In 1994, Israel and the Vatican established formal diplomatic relations.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), composer/pianist; Mario Cuomo (1932-2015), politician; Waylon Jennings (1937-2002), singer-songwriter; Mike Holmgren (1948- ), football coach/executive; Jim Belushi (1954- ), actor; Helen Hunt (1963- ), actress; Courteney Cox (1964- ), actress; Ice Cube (1969- ), rapper/actor; Leah Remini (1970- ), actress; Andy Pettitte (1972- ), baseball player; Neil Patrick Harris (1973- ), actor; Tim Lincecum (1984- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Excluding 1,538 miles in Alaska, the U.S.-Canada border is 3,987 miles long.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1928, baseball great Ty Cobb stole home plate for his 54th and last time, establishing a major league record that still stands.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There's a lot of potential that goes unused in places like South Central L.A., a lot of brilliant, smart people who just don't have that chance to show it." -- Ice Cube
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- U.S. presidents buried at Arlington National Cemetery (William Howard Taft and John F. Kennedy).
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 12) and new moon (June 20).
