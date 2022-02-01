TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022

Today is the 32nd day of 2022 and the 43rd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, a Texas state convention voted 166-8 in favor of a measure to secede from the Union.

In 1884, the first volume of the Oxford English Dictionary was published.

In 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. and more than 700 others were arrested at a protest in Selma, Alabama.

In 2003, the U.S. space shuttle Columbia broke apart shortly after entering the atmosphere over Texas, killing its seven-member crew.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Ford (1894-1973), film director; Clark Gable (1901-1960), actor; Langston Hughes (1902-1967), poet; Renata Tebaldi (1922-2004), opera singer; Boris Yeltsin (1931-2007), Russian president; Sherman Hemsley (1938-2012), actor; Terry Jones (1942-2020), actor/comedian; Rick James (1948-2004), singer-songwriter; Princess Stephanie of Monaco (1965- ); Michael C. Hall (1971- ), actor; Ronda Rousey (1987- ), actress/professional wrestler; Harry Styles (1994- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: Harvard scholar Carter G. Woodson pioneered "Negro History Week" in 1926 and designated the second week in February for its celebration, to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Negro History Week was later expanded to include all of February and renamed "Black History Month."

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, a "wardrobe malfunction" during the Super Bowl halftime show resulted in the exposure of singer Janet Jackson's breast on live national television during a duet with Justin Timberlake.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have discovered in life that there are ways of getting almost anywhere you want to go, if you really want to go." -- Langston Hughes

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,014 -- height (in feet) of the Shard, the tallest building in the United Kingdom, which opened in London on this day in 2013.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 31) and first quarter moon (Feb. 8).

