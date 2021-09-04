TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, American swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals at a single Olympic Games.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It was not a matter of believing or disbelieving what I read, but of feeling something new, of being affected by something that made the look of the world different." -- Richard Wright, "Black Boy"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 million -- estimated population of the city of Los Angeles in 2021.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 30) and new moon (Sept. 6).

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2021

Today is the 248th day of 2021 and the 78th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1774, the First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia.

In 1836, Sam Houston was elected the first president of the Republic of Texas.

In 1882, the first U.S. Labor Day celebration was held in New York City.

In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived an attempt on his life when a Secret Service agent tackled would-be assassin Lynette Fromme.

In 1986, Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan.