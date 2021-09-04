SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2021
Today is the 247th day of 2021 and the 77th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, 44 Spanish settlers founded El Pueblo de Nuestra Senora de los Angeles de Porciuncula, now known as Los Angeles.
In 1882, Thomas Edison flipped on the switch at the world's first commercial electrical distribution plant, powering downtown Manhattan in New York City.
In 1888, George Eastman patented his roll-film camera and registered the Kodak trademark.
In 1917, the United States suffered its first World War I military fatalities in France.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Wright (1908-1960), author; Paul Harvey (1918-2009), radio broadcaster; Dick York (1928-1992), actor; Tom Watson (1949- ), professional golfer; Drew Pinsky (1958- ), radio/TV host; Damon Wayans (1960- ), actor/comedian; Mike Piazza (1968- ), baseball player; Mark Ronson (1975- ), musician/songwriter/producer; Wes Bentley (1978- ), actor; Beyonce Knowles (1981- ), singer-songwriter/actress; Whitney Cummings (1982- ), actress/comedian; Kyle Mooney (1984- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: Graduate students Sergey Brin and Larry Page filed paperwork to incorporate Google, their 2-year-old research project, on this day in 1998.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, American swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals at a single Olympic Games.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It was not a matter of believing or disbelieving what I read, but of feeling something new, of being affected by something that made the look of the world different." -- Richard Wright, "Black Boy"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 million -- estimated population of the city of Los Angeles in 2021.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 30) and new moon (Sept. 6).
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2021
Today is the 248th day of 2021 and the 78th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1774, the First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia.
In 1836, Sam Houston was elected the first president of the Republic of Texas.
In 1882, the first U.S. Labor Day celebration was held in New York City.
In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived an attempt on his life when a Secret Service agent tackled would-be assassin Lynette Fromme.
In 1986, Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jesse James (1847-1882), legendary outlaw; Arthur Nielsen (1897-1980), market researcher; Darryl F. Zanuck (1902-1979), film producer; John Cage (1912-1992), composer; Bob Newhart (1929- ), comedian/actor; Raquel Welch (1940- ), actress/model; Werner Herzog (1942- ), filmmaker; Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), singer-songwriter; Cathy Guisewite (1950- ), cartoonist; Michael Keaton (1951- ), actor; Dennis Scott (1968- ), basketball player/sportscaster; Rose McGowan (1973- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1957, Jack Kerouac's "On the Road," a defining novel of the postwar generation, was published by Viking Press.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, boxer Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) won the gold medal in light heavyweight boxing at the Olympic Games in Rome.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you're purely after facts, please buy yourself the phone directory of Manhattan. It has 4 million times correct facts. But it doesn't illuminate." - Werner Herzog
TODAY'S NUMBER: 12 -- colonies represented at the First Continental Congress in 1774. Georgia declined to send delegates.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 30) and new moon (Sept. 6).