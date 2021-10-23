SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2021
Today is the 296th day of 2021 and the 32nd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1915, more than 25,000 women marched on Fifth Avenue in New York City to advocate voting rights for women.
In 1946, the United Nations General Assembly met for the first time in New York City.
In 1983, a suicide truck bombing in Beirut killed 241 U.S. military personnel.
In 2001, Apple announced the first iPod, which cost $399 and offered five gigabytes of storage.
In 2002, armed Chechen separatists took more than 700 people hostage at a theater in Moscow.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Gertrude Ederle (1905-2003), swimmer; Johnny Carson (1925-2005), TV personality/comedian; Juan "Chi-Chi" Rodriguez (1935- ), golfer; Pele (1940- ), soccer player; Michael Crichton (1942-2008), writer; Ang Lee (1954- ), filmmaker; Dwight Yoakam (1956- ), singer-songwriter; Nancy Grace (1959- ), journalist/TV host; Sam Raimi (1959- ), director; "Weird Al" Yankovic (1959- ), singer/satirist; Ryan Reynolds (1976- ), actor; Meghan McCain (1984- ), columnist/TV personality; Emilia Clarke (1986- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Sales of the new board game Twister skyrocketed in May of 1966 after Johnny Carson played the game with Eva Gabor on "The Tonight Show."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1993, right fielder Joe Carter of the Toronto Blue Jays hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 and earn the Blue Jays' second consecutive World Series title.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "According to statistics, it's a lot easier to get hit by lightning than to win the lottery. The good side is you don't hear from your relatives." -- Johnny Carson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 51 -- members of the United Nations when it first convened in 1946.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 20) and last quarter moon (Oct. 28).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2021
Today is the 297th day of 2021 and the 33rd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1926, magician Harry Houdini gave his last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.
In 1945, the charter establishing the United Nations took effect.
In 1987, the Teamsters union was readmitted to the AFL-CIO, 30 years after its expulsion.
In 2002, authorities arrested John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo in connection with Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks.
In 2003, the last commercial Concorde flight was made.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Josepha Hale (1788-1879), writer/publisher; Bob Kane (1915-1998), writer/illustrator; Jiles Perry "The Big Bopper" Richardson (1930-1959), singer-songwriter; Stephen Covey (1932-2012), author/educator; Bill Wyman (1936- ), musician; F. Murray Abraham (1939- ), actor; Kevin Kline (1947- ), actor; BD Wong (1960- ), actor; Monica (1980- ), singer; Wayne Rooney (1985- ), soccer player; Drake (1986- ), actor/rapper; Shenae Grimes (1989- ), actress; Jalen Ramsey (1994- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1901, adventurer Annie Edson Taylor celebrated her 63rd birthday by becoming the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 to win World Series Game 6, becoming the first Canadian team to win the Major League Baseball championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I feel connected to my generation through the music, but I also fear for us. We're in a very self-destructive state where we're addicted to outside opinions and we all feel like we have fans." -- Drake
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- jersey numbers in the four major American professional sports leagues that are retired throughout the league. The No. 42 worn by Jackie Robinson (who died on this day in 1972) was retired by Major League Baseball in 1997; the No. 99 worn by Wayne Gretzky was retired by the National Hockey League in 2000.