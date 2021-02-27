SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2021
Today is the 58th day of 2021 and the 69th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1837, a group of costumed students paraded down the streets of New Orleans in celebration of Mardi Gras, creating the city's trademark festival.
In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, limiting presidents to two terms.
In 1973, Native American activists and members of the American Indian Movement occupied the village of Wounded Knee on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, beginning a standoff with federal marshals that lasted until May 8.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807-1882), poet; Hugo Black (1886-1971), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Marian Anderson (1897-1993), singer; John Steinbeck (1902-1968), author; Joanne Woodward (1930- ), actress; Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011), actress; Ralph Nader (1934- ), consumer activist; James Worthy (1961- ), basketball player; Donal Logue (1966- ), actor; Tony Gonzalez (1976- ), football player; Chelsea Clinton (1980- ), journalist; Josh Groban (1981- ), singer-songwriter; Kate Mara (1983- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1939, first lady Eleanor Roosevelt resigned from the Daughters of the American Revolution when it barred African American singer Marian Anderson from performing at Constitution Hall. Anderson performed at the Lincoln Memorial instead.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, 16-year-old Tiger Woods competed in the Nissan Los Angeles Open, becoming the youngest participant in a PGA event in more than 30 years.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Ideas are like rabbits. You get a couple and learn how to handle them, and pretty soon you have a dozen." -- John Steinbeck
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,325 -- receptions made by Tony Gonzalez in his 17-year NFL career. His career receptions are first all-time among tight ends and third among all players; only wide receivers Jerry Rice (1,549) and Larry Fitzgerald (1,432) have more.
TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Feb. 27).
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2021
Today is the 59th day of 2021 and the 70th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1935, DuPont scientist Wallace Carothers invented nylon.
In 1993, federal agents raided the Branch Davidian cult compound in Waco, Texas.
In 1997, two heavily armed and armored bank robbers were killed in a shootout with police on the streets of North Hollywood.
In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first Catholic pope to resign since 1415.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Vincente Minnelli (1903-1986), film director; Milton Caniff (1907-1988), cartoonist; Frank Gehry (1929- ), architect; Mario Andretti (1940- ), race car driver; Bernadette Peters (1948- ), actress; Paul Krugman (1953- ), columnist/Nobel laureate; John Turturro (1957- ), actor; Pat Monahan (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Daniel Handler aka Lemony Snicket (1970- ), author; Eric Lindros (1973- ), hockey player; Jason Aldean (1977- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The 2 1/2-hour series finale of "M*A*S*H," which was watched by 60.2% of U.S. TV-owning households, remains the highest-rated TV series finale in history, with a 77% share of the Nielsen ratings during its original airing on this day in 1983.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia 76ers missed a shot for the first time in four games, ending his NBA-record streak of consecutive field goals at 35.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Wicked people never have time for reading. It's one of the reasons for their wickedness." -- Lemony Snicket
TODAY'S NUMBER: 51 -- days that the 1993 Branch Davidian standoff in Waco, Texas, lasted.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 27) and last quarter moon (March 5).