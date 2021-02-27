TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, 16-year-old Tiger Woods competed in the Nissan Los Angeles Open, becoming the youngest participant in a PGA event in more than 30 years.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Ideas are like rabbits. You get a couple and learn how to handle them, and pretty soon you have a dozen." -- John Steinbeck

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,325 -- receptions made by Tony Gonzalez in his 17-year NFL career. His career receptions are first all-time among tight ends and third among all players; only wide receivers Jerry Rice (1,549) and Larry Fitzgerald (1,432) have more.

TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Feb. 27).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2021

Today is the 59th day of 2021 and the 70th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1935, DuPont scientist Wallace Carothers invented nylon.

In 1993, federal agents raided the Branch Davidian cult compound in Waco, Texas.

In 1997, two heavily armed and armored bank robbers were killed in a shootout with police on the streets of North Hollywood.

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first Catholic pope to resign since 1415.