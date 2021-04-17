SATURDAY, APRIL 17, 2021
Today is the 107th day of 2021 and the 29th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, Virginia became the eighth state to secede from the Union.
In 1941, Yugoslavia surrendered to Nazi Germany.
In 1961, a group of CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched an unsuccessful invasion of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs.
In 1964, the Ford Mustang debuted at the World's Fair in Flushing Meadows, New York.
In 1970, the crippled Apollo 13 spacecraft landed safely in the Pacific Ocean.
In 2014, NASA's Kepler space observatory announced the first discovery of an Earth-size planet in the habitable zone of another star, about 490 light-years from Earth.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: J.P. Morgan (1837-1913), financier/banker; Senor Wences (1896-1999), ventriloquist; Thornton Wilder, (1897-1975), playwright/novelist; William Holden (1918-1981), actor; Roddy Piper (1954-2015), wrestler; Nick Hornby (1957- ), author/screenwriter; Sean Bean (1959- ), actor; Boomer Esiason (1961- ), football player/sportscaster; Maynard James Kennan (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Redman (1970- ), rapper/actor; Jennifer Garner (1972- ), actress; Rooney Mara (1985- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In February 2017, NASA announced the discovery of seven Earth-size planets -- three of which are located in the habitable zone -- around a single star 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1951, 19-year-old Mickey Mantle made his major league debut with the New York Yankees.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Being employed is like being loved: You know that somebody's thinking about you the whole time." -- Thornton Wilder, "The Matchmaker"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 11,747 -- immigrants processed at the Ellis Island immigration center on this day in 1907, the most ever in a single day.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 11) and first quarter moon (April 20).
SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021
Today is the 108th day of 2021 and the 30th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride, warning, "The British are coming!"
In 1906, the Great San Francisco Earthquake struck, killing an estimated 3,000 people and destroying 80% of the city.
In 1942, Lt. Col. James Doolittle led a squadron of U.S. planes in the bombing of Tokyo and other Japanese cities.
In 1983, a suicide bombing at a United States embassy left 63 dead in Beirut, Lebanon.
In 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Nepalese guides on Mount Everest.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Franz von Suppe (1819-1895), composer; Clarence Darrow (1857-1938), lawyer; Wendy Barrie (1912-1978), actress; James Woods (1947- ), actor; Jeff Dunham (1962- ), ventriloquist/comedian; Conan O'Brien (1963- ), TV personality; David Tennant (1971- ), actor; Eli Roth (1972- ), filmmaker; Derrick Brooks (1973- ), football player; Edgar Wright (1974- ), filmmaker; Miguel Cabrera (1983- ), baseball player; America Ferrera (1984- ), actress; Chloe Bennet (1992- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: British soldiers detained Paul Revere before he could complete his "midnight ride" from Boston to Concord, Massachusetts.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1923, Yankee Stadium, the "House That Ruth Built," opened to baseball fans in the Bronx, New York.
TODAY'S QUOTE: " There have been recorded cases of people learning how to fly a plane after playing a flight simulator, but there's never been a case of someone learning to fight by playing 'Tekken.'" -- Edgar Wright
TODAY'S NUMBER: 0 -- climbers who summited Mount Everest during the 2015 climbing seasons, due to earthquakes in April and May, and heavy snow in October. It was the first year since 1974 that no human stood atop the mountain.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 11) and first quarter moon (April 20).