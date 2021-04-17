TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1951, 19-year-old Mickey Mantle made his major league debut with the New York Yankees.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Being employed is like being loved: You know that somebody's thinking about you the whole time." -- Thornton Wilder, "The Matchmaker"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 11,747 -- immigrants processed at the Ellis Island immigration center on this day in 1907, the most ever in a single day.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 11) and first quarter moon (April 20).

SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021

Today is the 108th day of 2021 and the 30th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride, warning, "The British are coming!"

In 1906, the Great San Francisco Earthquake struck, killing an estimated 3,000 people and destroying 80% of the city.

In 1942, Lt. Col. James Doolittle led a squadron of U.S. planes in the bombing of Tokyo and other Japanese cities.

In 1983, a suicide bombing at a United States embassy left 63 dead in Beirut, Lebanon.

In 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Nepalese guides on Mount Everest.