FRIDAY, JULY 16, 2021

Today is the 197th day of 2021 and the 27th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, the District of Columbia was established as the permanent capital of the United States.

In 1945, the United States successfully detonated a test nuclear weapon near Alamogordo, New Mexico, an event now considered to mark the beginning of the Atomic Age.

In 1951, J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye" was published.

In 1979, Saddam Hussein became the president of Iraq.

In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., along with his wife and sister-in-law, died in a private plane crash near Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Roald Amundsen (1872-1928), explorer; Kathleen Norris (1880-1966), author; Orville Redenbacher (1907-1995), farmer/businessman; Barbara Stanwyck (1907-1990), actress; Ginger Rogers (1911-1995), dancer/actress; Jimmy Johnson (1943- ), football coach/broadcaster; Tony Kushner (1956- ), playwright; Michael Flatley (1958- ), dancer; Miguel Indurain (1964- ), cyclist; Will Ferrell (1967- ), actor; Barry Sanders (1968- ), football player; Adam Scott (1980- ), golfer; Carli Lloyd (1982- ), soccer player.