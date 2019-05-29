WEDNESDAY, MAY 29, 2019
Today is the 149th day of 2019 and the 71st day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1453, Ottoman armies captured Constantinople after a 53-day siege, effectively crushing the Byzantine Empire.
In 1790, Rhode Island became the last of the original 13 Colonies to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1848, Wisconsin was admitted as the 30th U.S. state.
In 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers known to have reached the summit of Mount Everest.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Patrick Henry (1736-1799), attorney/politician; G.K. Chesterson (1874-1936), writer; Bob Hope (1903-2003), comedian/actor; John F. Kennedy (1917-1963), 35th U.S. president; Bob Simon (1941-2015), journalist; Danny Elfman (1953- ), composer; Annette Bening (1958- ), actress; Rupert Everett (1959- ), actor; Melissa Etheridge (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Daniel Tosh (1975- ), comedian/TV personality; Carmelo Anthony (1984- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Rhode Island's constitution identifies the state's official name as the "State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, Rickey Henderson stole his 893rd base, breaking Ty Cobb's American League career stolen base record.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Impartiality is a pompous name for indifference, which is an elegant name for ignorance." -- G.K. Chesterson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 19 -- Academy Awards ceremonies for which legendary entertainer Bob Hope served as host or co-host.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 26) and new moon (June 3).
