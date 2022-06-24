 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today in History

  • 0

FRIDAY, JUNE 24, 2022

Today is the 175th day of 2022 and the fourth day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1901, the first major exhibition of Pablo Picasso's work opened in Paris.

In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Selective Service Act, requiring all men between the ages of 18 and 25 to register for military service.

In 1957, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roth v. United States that the First Amendment does not protect obscenity.

In 2011, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law that legalized same-sex marriage.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Ross (1777-1856), Arctic explorer; Henry Ward Beecher (1813-1887), clergyman/abolitionist; Ambrose Bierce (1842-1914), writer/satirist; Gerrit Rietveld (1888-1964), architect; Jack Dempsey (1895-1983), boxer; Mick Fleetwood (1947- ), musician; Peter Weller (1947- ), actor; Iain Glen (1961- ), actor; Mindy Kaling (1979- ), actress/producer; Minka Kelly (1980- ), actress; Lionel Messi (1987- ), soccer player.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: Pablo Picasso was honored on his 90th birthday with an exhibition at the Louvre in Paris in 1971. It was the first time the Louvre had exhibited the work of a living artist.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, the South Africa Springboks defeated the New Zealand All Blacks in the finals of the Rugby World Cup as Nelson Mandela looked on. The event was dramatized in the 2009 film "Invictus."

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Corporation, n. An ingenious device for obtaining individual profit without individual responsibility." -- Ambrose Bierce, "The Devil's Dictionary"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- age of British explorer John Ross when he joined the Royal Navy as an apprentice in 1786.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 20) and new moon (June 28).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Gunfire at mall; no one shot, but 3 hurt fleeing

Police: Gunfire at mall; no one shot, but 3 hurt fleeing

Police say gunfire rang out during a fight at a northern Virginia mall and three people were hurt while fleeing though no one was shot. Police in Fairfax County tweeted that officers were called Saturday afternoon to Tysons Corner Center for a report of shots fired Saturday, but there was no active shooter situation at the Washington-area mall. Police say a fight had broken out and one man fired a gun. Officers helped evacuate the mall and searched for any suspects. Police said the mall was subsequently closed for the day while an investigation continues, with plans for it to reopen Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News