FRIDAY, JULY 20, 2018
Today is the 201st day of 2018 and the 30th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1944, Adolf Hitler survived an assassination attempt orchestrated by several senior-level German military officials.
In 1969, Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11, became the first person to set foot on the moon, followed by Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.
In 1976, Viking 1 landed on Mars and transmitted the first photos of the planet's surface.
In 2012, a gunman opened fire during a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" at a theater in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 people and injuring 58 others.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Petrarch (Francesco Petrarca) (1304-1374), poet; Edmund Hillary (1919-2008), explorer/mountaineer; Cormac McCarthy (1933- ), writer; Natalie Wood (1938-1981), actress; Carlos Santana (1947- ), musician; Chris Cornell (1964-2017), singer-songwriter; Dean Winters (1964- ), actor; Josh Holloway (1969- ), actor; Sandra Oh (1971- ), actress; Omar Epps (1973- ), actor; Ray Allen (1975- ), basketball player; Julianne Hough (1988- ), dancer/singer.
TODAY'S FACT: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) honored Neil Armstrong and associates with its Best Foreign Television Award in 1969 for their telecast from the moon.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, the first International Special Olympics Games concluded at Soldier Field in Chicago.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I try to solve my problems by writing music and recording albums, but you know what's really funny about that? Once the album becomes a success, it doesn't solve your problems. It just gets harder to write the next album." -- Chris Cornell
TODAY'S NUMBER: 29,029 -- official elevation (in feet) of the Mount Everest summit, according to China and Nepal. Other sources recognize an official elevation of 29,035 feet.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (July 19).
