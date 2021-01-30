TODAY'S QUOTE: "Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt

TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 -- songs played by the Beatles in their last public performance as a group, a 42-minute impromptu concert from the roof of Apple Records in London, on this day in 1969. The band performed multiple takes of several of the songs before police shut the concert down.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 28) and last quarter moon (Feb. 4).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31, 2021

Today is the 31st day of 2021 and the 42nd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1606, Guy Fawkes was executed for his role in the Gunpowder Plot in Britain.

In 1958, Explorer 1 was launched, marking the first successful launch of an American satellite into orbit.

In 1968, the North Vietnamese Tet Offensive began in South Vietnam.

In 2010, James Cameron's "Avatar" became the first film to reach a worldwide gross of $2 billion.

In 2020, The United Kingdom's membership in the European Union ended.