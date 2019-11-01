FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2019
Today is the 305th day of 2019 and the 40th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel was exhibited to the public for the first time.
In 1800, John Adams became the first president to reside in the newly constructed "President's House" (later named the White House).
In 1848, the Boston Female Medical School, the first medical school for women, opened.
In 1870, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) made its first meteorological forecast.
In 1993, the Maastricht Treaty went into effect, formally establishing the European Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Stephen Crane (1871-1900), writer; James Kilpatrick (1920-2010), journalist; Gary Player (1935- ), golfer; Lyle Lovett (1957- ), singer-songwriter; Tim Cook (1960- ), business executive; Anthony Kiedis (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Toni Collette (1972- ), actress; Jenny McCarthy (1972- ), actress; Logan Marshall-Green (1976- ), actor; Penn Badgley (1986- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: John Adams was the only president elected as a member of the Federalist Party.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1959, NHL goalie Jacques Plante of the Montreal Canadiens suffered a broken nose while blocking a shot and was taken to the locker room for stitches. He returned to the game wearing the first goalie facemask, a homemade fiberglass mask of his own design.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When it occurs to a man that nature does not regard him as important, and that she feels she would not maim the universe by disposing of him, he at first wishes to throw bricks at the temple, and he hates deeply the fact that there are no bricks and no temples." -- Stephen Crane, "The Open Boat"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 33.9 -- percentage of American physicians who are women.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 27) and first quarter moon (Nov. 4).
