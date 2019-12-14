SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2019
Today is the 348th day of 2019 and the 83rd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1799, George Washington died at Mount Vernon, his home in Virginia.
In 1819, Alabama was admitted as the 22nd U.S. state.
In 1911, explorer Roald Amundsen and his party became the first humans to reach the South Pole.
In 2001, after Hurricane Michelle devastated Cuba, a commercial shipment of food left the United States for the island nation for the first time since 1962.
In 2012, a 20-year-old gunman killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, before taking his own life.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Doolittle (1896-1993), military aviator; Margaret Chase Smith (1897-1995), politician; Shirley Jackson (1916-1965), author; Don Hewitt (1922-2009), TV producer; Lee Remick (1935-1991), actress; Patty Duke (1946-2016), actress; Bill Buckner (1949-2019), baseball player; Michael Moloney (1963- ), interior designer; Vanessa Hudgens (1988- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Historians have estimated that physicians drained five to seven pints of blood from President George Washington in the day prior to his death, in an attempt to cure him.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1988, after losing the first 17 games of the season, the Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 89-88 for the franchise's first win.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "One of the basic causes for all the trouble in the world today is that people talk too much and think too little." -- Margaret Chase Smith
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3 -- points known as the South Pole: the ceremonial pole, the geographical pole and the magnetic pole.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 11) and last quarter moon (Dec. 18).
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2019
Today is the 349th day of 2019 and the 84th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1791, the Bill of Rights took effect after ratification by Virginia.
In 1939, the film "Gone With the Wind" premiered in Atlanta.
In 1961, Adolf Eichmann, considered the architect of the Nazis' "final solution," was convicted of war crimes and sentenced to death by an Israeli court.
In 1970, the Soviet probe Venera 7 landed on Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to complete a soft landing on another planet.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced his intention to grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China, severing ties with Taiwan, on Jan. 1, 1979.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Gustave Eiffel (1832-1923), engineer/architect; Maxwell Anderson (1888-1959), playwright; J. Paul Getty (1892-1976), oil tycoon/philanthropist; Betty Smith (1896-1972), author; Tim Conway (1933-2019), actor/comedian; Dave Clark (1942- ), musician; Don Johnson (1949- ), actor; Julie Taymor (1952- ), director; Rodney Harrison (1972- ), football player; Adam Brody (1979- ), actor; Charlie Cox (1982- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 2001, the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy was reopened after being closed for more than a decade for stabilization and reconstruction efforts. The tower's characteristic lean was left intact.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1982, Bill Parcells became the coach of the NFL's New York Giants.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Sometimes I think it's better to suffer bitter unhappiness and to fight and to scream out, and even to suffer that terrible pain, than to just be ... safe. At least she knows she's living." -- Betty Smith, "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn"
TODAY'S NUMBER: $17 million -- ransom demanded of billionaire J. Paul Getty by the kidnappers of his 16-year-old grandson in 1973, which Getty refused to pay. Getty secured his grandson's release months later by agreeing to pay no more than $2.2 million, the maximum amount that would be tax deductible. Getty's grandson was recovered on this day in 1973, 159 days after he was abducted.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 11) and last quarter moon (Dec. 18).
