WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2021

Today is the 321st day of 2021 and the 57th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1800, the United States Congress met for the first time in Washington, D.C., in the unfinished Capitol building.

In 1869, the Suez Canal was officially opened.

In 1871, the National Rifle Association was granted a charter by the state of New York.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy dedicated Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Shelby Foote (1916-2005), author/historian; Rock Hudson (1925-1985), actor; Martin Scorsese (1942- ), film director; Lauren Hutton (1943- ), actress; Jim Boeheim (1944- ), basketball coach; Danny DeVito (1944- ), actor; Lorne Michaels (1944- ), producer; Stephen Root (1951- ), actor; RuPaul (1960- ), drag queen performer/singer; Jeff Buckley (1966-1997), singer-songwriter; Rachel McAdams (1978- ), actress; Christopher Paolini (1983- ), writer.

TODAY'S FACT: Congress passed the Height of Buildings Act in 1899, stating that no building in Washington, D.C., could be built taller than the Capitol. It was amended in 1910, allowing buildings to be as tall as the width of the adjacent street plus 20 feet.