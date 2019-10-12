SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2019

Today is the 285th day of 2019 and the 20th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1492, explorer Christopher Columbus' expedition made landfall in the Bahamas.

In 1892, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited by students in public schools for the first time, in celebration of the 400th anniversary of Columbus' voyage.

In 1945, the Allied Control Council in Germany decreed that the Nazi political party be dissolved.

In 2000, a suicide bomb attack on the USS Cole in Yemen killed 17 sailors and wounded 39.

In 2007, former Vice President Al Gore was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to increase public knowledge about climate change.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Dick Gregory (1932-2017), comedian/author; Tony Kubek (1935- ), broadcaster/baseball player; Luciano Pavarotti (1935-2007), opera singer; Chris Wallace (1947- ), TV journalist; Hugh Jackman (1968- ), actor; Kirk Cameron (1970- ), actor; Marion Jones (1975- ), track and field athlete; Bode Miller (1977- ), Olympic skier; Josh Hutcherson (1992- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The United Nations Population Fund estimated that the world's population reached 7 billion at the end of October 2011, but according to U.S. Census Bureau demographers, that number was not reached until four months later.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2003, Michael Schumacher won his sixth Formula One Drivers' championship, breaking a record held for 47 years by Juan Manuel Fangio.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "If all you can do is judge a person by their appearance, because you don't have the spirit to judge someone from within, you're in trouble." -- Dick Gregory

TODAY'S NUMBER: 42 -- the Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything, according to Douglas Adams' comedy science fiction novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," published on this day in 1979.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 5) and full moon (Oct. 13).

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2019

Today is the 286th day of 2019 and the 21st day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, the cornerstone of the White House was ceremonially laid.

In 1845, Texas ratified a state constitution.

In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its former Axis ally.

In 1970, the People's Republic of China and Canada announced they would establish diplomatic relations, prompting Taiwan to break ties with Canada.

In 2010, 33 miners who had survived 69 days underground after a mining accident in Copiapo, Chile, were rescued.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lenny Bruce (1925-1966), comedian; Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013), British prime minister; Paul Simon (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Jerry Jones (1942- ), Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager; Sammy Hagar (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Marie Osmond (1959- ), singer/actress; Ari Fleischer (1960- ), journalist; Doc Rivers (1961- ), basketball player/coach; Jerry Rice (1962- ), football player; Kate Walsh (1967- ), actress; Nancy Kerrigan (1969- ), figure skater, Sacha Baron Cohen (1971- ), comedian/actor; Paul Pierce (1977- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: The White House has 132 rooms, including three kitchens and 35 bathrooms.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, the first two weeks of the upcoming NBA season were canceled due to a labor dispute.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I started life with two great advantages: no money, and good parents." -- Margaret Thatcher

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.38 billion -- estimated population of the People's Republic of China, as of mid-2018.

TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Oct. 13).

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments