Today In History
Today In History

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2020

Today is the 290th day of 2020 and the 25th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1859, abolitionist John Brown led a raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia.

In 1923, brothers Walt and Roy Disney founded Walt Disney Productions (now known as The Walt Disney Company) in Los Angeles.

In 1964, China detonated its first atomic bomb.

In 1995, hundreds of thousands of Black men joined the Million Man March, led by Louis Farrakhan in Washington, D.C.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Noah Webster (1758-1843), lexicographer; Oscar Wilde (1854-1900), playwright; David Ben-Gurion (1886-1973), statesman/first Israeli prime minister; Eugene O'Neill (1888-1953), playwright; Angela Lansbury (1925- ), actress; Gunter Grass (1927-2015), author; Suzanne Somers (1946- ), actress; Bob Weir (1947- ), musician; Tim Robbins (1958- ), actor; Manute Bol (1962-2010), basketball player/activist; John Mayer (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Bryce Harper (1992- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1986, Italian mountaineer Reinhold Messner reached the summit of Lhotse in Nepal, becoming the first climber to ascend all 14 of the world's "eight-thousanders" -- mountain peaks more than 8,000 meters (26,000 feet) above sea level.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, the 8-year-old New York Mets won the World Series over the Baltimore Orioles.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "God guided me to America and gave me a good job. But he also gave me a heart so I would look back." -- Manute Bol

TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- countries thought to have nuclear-weapon capabilities in 2020 (the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel).

TODAY'S MOON: New moon (Oct. 16).

