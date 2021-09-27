TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, Mark McGwire hit his 69th and 70th home runs in the last game of his record-setting season. McGwire admitted to steroid use in 2010.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are thirty-two ways to write a story, and I've used every one, but there is only one plot: Things are not as they seem." -- Jim Thompson

TODAY'S NUMBER: 8 -- inches of annual precipitation in the coastal regions of Antarctica. The inland portion of Antarctica receives even less, qualifying the continent as a desert.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 20) and last quarter moon (Sept. 28).

