FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2020

Today is the 192nd day of 2020 and the 21st day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1821, the United States took possession of Florida, which it had purchased from Spain.

In 1890, Wyoming was admitted as the 44th state.

In 1940, Nazi forces began an air attack on southern Britain that would last 114 days and become known as the Battle of Britain.

In 1962, AT&T (in conjunction with NASA) launched the first privately owned satellite, Telstar 1.

In 1991, Boris Yeltsin took office as the first popularly elected president in Russia's history.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Calvin (1509-1564), theologian/reformer; Nikola Tesla (1856-1943), physicist/engineer; Marcel Proust (1871-1922), author/critic; Carl Orff (1895-1982), composer; David Brinkley (1920-2003), TV journalist; Alice Munro (1931- ), author; Arthur Ashe (1943-1993), tennis player; Arlo Guthrie (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Urban Meyer (1964- ), football coach; Sofia Vergara (1972- ), actress; Chiwetel Ejiofor (1977- ), actor; Jessica Simpson (1980- ), actress/singer.