TUESDAY, JUNE 25, 2019
Today is the 176th day of 2019 and the fifth day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, Virginia became the 10th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1876, Lt. Col. George Custer and 263 soldiers under his command were killed by Cheyenne and Sioux fighters in the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
In 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the Fair Labor Standards Act, enacting the first federal hourly minimum wage (at 25 cents per hour).
In 1950, North Korean forces crossed the 38th parallel into South Korea, igniting the Korean War.
In 1998, the Supreme Court ruled that the Line Item Veto Act of 1996 was unconstitutional.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Antoni Gaudi (1852-1926), architect; George Abbott (1887-1995), playwright/producer/director; George Orwell (1903-1950), author; Sidney Lumet (1924-2011), filmmaker; Carly Simon (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Sonia Sotomayor (1954- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Anthony Bourdain (1956-2018), chef/author/TV personality; Ricky Gervais (1961- ), comedian/actor; George Michael (1963-2016), singer-songwriter; Linda Cardellini (1975- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Gen. George Custer's nephew, brother-in-law and two younger brothers also died at the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, San Francisco Giants rookie Bobby Bonds became the first player in the 20th century to hit a grand slam in his first major league game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "No one understands and appreciates the American Dream of hard work leading to material rewards better than a non-American." -- Anthony Bourdain, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 17 -- age of singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson when her hit song, "Foolish Beat," topped the charts on this day in 1988, making her the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (June 25)
