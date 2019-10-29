TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2019
Today is the 302nd day of 2019 and the 37th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1929, the New York Stock Exchange crashed in what came to be called "Black Tuesday," marking the beginning of the Great Depression.
In 1966, the newly formed National Organization for Women held its first national conference.
In 1969, the first connection on ARPANET (the precursor to the internet) was made between computers at UCLA and Stanford Research Institute.
In 2004, European leaders signed the first constitution of the European Union.
In 2015, China announced the end of its one-child policy after 35 years.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Fanny Brice (1891-1951), singer/comedian; Bill Mauldin (1921-2003), cartoonist; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (1938- ), Liberian president; Bob Ross (1942-1995), painter/instructor; Richard Dreyfuss (1947- ), actor; Lee Child (1954- ), author; Dan Castellaneta (1957- ), actor; David Remnick (1958- ), journalist/editor; Joely Fisher (1967- ), actress; Winona Ryder (1971- ), actress; Gabrielle Union (1972- ), actress; Ben Foster (1980- ), actor; India Eisley (1993- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was Africa's first female elected head of state.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali) made his professional boxing debut, winning a six-round decision over Tunney Hunsaker.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I'm convinced that the infantry is the group in the army which gives more and gets less than anybody else." -- Bill Mauldin, "Up Front"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 77 -- age of astronaut John Glenn when the space shuttle Discovery launched on this day in 1998, making Glenn the oldest person ever to travel in space.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 27) and first quarter moon (Nov. 4).
