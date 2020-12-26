TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1919, Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold Babe Ruth's contract to the New York Yankees.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I haven't the slightest idea how to change people, but still I keep a long list of prospective candidates just in case I should ever figure it out." -- David Sedaris, "Naked"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 12,000 -- length (in miles) of China's high-speed rail system, the longest in the world. The 175-mile section connecting Beijing to Shijiazhuang opened on this day in 2012.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 21) and full moon (Dec. 29).

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2020

Today is the 362nd day of 2020 and the seventh day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1831, the HMS Beagle, with naturalist Charles Darwin aboard, set sail from Great Britain.

In 1932, Radio City Music Hall opened in New York City.

In 2002, North Korea announced it would resume developing nuclear weapons-grade plutonium and ordered International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to leave the country.

In 2007, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated after a campaign rally in Rawalpindi.