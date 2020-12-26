SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2020
Today is the 361st day of 2020 and the sixth day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, after staging a surprise attack, George Washington and the Continental Army scored a major upset victory over the British in the Battle of Trenton.
In 1908, boxer Jack Johnson defeated Tommy Burns, becoming the first African American heavyweight champion.
In 1966, the pan-African holiday Kwanzaa, founded by UCLA professor Maulana Karenga, was celebrated for the first time.
In 2004, a powerful earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggered a massive tsunami that claimed the lives of at least 226,000 in Southeast Asia and east Africa.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Gray (1716-1771), poet; Charles Babbage (1791-1871), mathematician/inventor; Mao Zedong (1893-1976), Chinese leader; Richard Widmark (1914-2008), actor; Steve Allen (1921-2000), entertainer; Alan King (1927-2004), actor/comedian; John Walsh (1945- ), TV personality/activist; David Sedaris (1956- ), writer; Lars Ulrich (1963- ), musician; Jared Leto (1971- ), actor/musician; Chris Daughtry (1979- ), singer-songwriter; Kit Harington (1986- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Despite its impact in the Colonies, the Battle of Trenton was fought by relatively small numbers on both sides -- an estimated 2,400 Continental Army soldiers defeated the 1,500-strong British/Hessian garrison.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1919, Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold Babe Ruth's contract to the New York Yankees.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I haven't the slightest idea how to change people, but still I keep a long list of prospective candidates just in case I should ever figure it out." -- David Sedaris, "Naked"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 12,000 -- length (in miles) of China's high-speed rail system, the longest in the world. The 175-mile section connecting Beijing to Shijiazhuang opened on this day in 2012.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 21) and full moon (Dec. 29).
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2020
Today is the 362nd day of 2020 and the seventh day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1831, the HMS Beagle, with naturalist Charles Darwin aboard, set sail from Great Britain.
In 1932, Radio City Music Hall opened in New York City.
In 2002, North Korea announced it would resume developing nuclear weapons-grade plutonium and ordered International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to leave the country.
In 2007, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated after a campaign rally in Rawalpindi.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Johannes Kepler (1571-1630), astronomer; Louis Pasteur (1822-1895), biologist/chemist; Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992), actress/singer; John Amos (1939- ), actor; Cokie Roberts (1943-2019), journalist; Gerard Depardieu (1948- ), actor; Bill Self (1962- ), basketball coach; Sarah Vowell (1969- ), social commentator; Savannah Guthrie (1971- ), TV journalist; Masi Oka (1974- ), actor; Emilie de Ravin (1981- ), actress; Nick Chubb (1995- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: More than 75 percent of France's electricity is nuclear-generated.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1892, Biddle College (later named Johnson C. Smith University) defeated Livingstone College in the first football game between historically black colleges.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "We are flawed creatures, all of us. Some of us think that means we should fix our flaws. But get rid of my flaws and there would be no one left." -- Sarah Vowell, "Take the Cannoli"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3,300 -- approximate number of people buried at Westminster Abbey, many of them in unmarked graves. Charles Darwin is among the famous scientists buried there.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 21) and full moon (Dec. 29).