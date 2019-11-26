TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2019
Today is the 330th day of 2019 and the 65th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, the United States observed a day of Thanksgiving declared by George Washington in celebration of the new Constitution.
In 1922, Egyptologist Howard Carter became the first person to enter Tutankhamen's tomb in 3,000 years.
In 1992, it was announced that the Queen of England would begin paying income taxes, the first time a British monarch would do so since the 1930s.
In 2000, nearly three weeks after Election Day, Florida's presidential election results were certified in favor of George W. Bush.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Edwards Walker (1832-1919), physician/activist; Charles M. Schulz (1922-2000), cartoonist; Robert Goulet (1933-2007), singer/actor; Rich Little (1938- ), actor/comedian; Tina Turner (1939- ), singer/actress; Dale Jarrett (1956- ), race car driver; Scott Adsit (1965- ), actor; Peter Facinelli (1973- ), actor; DJ Khaled (1975- ), rapper/producer; Natasha Bedingfield (1981- ), singer.
TODAY'S FACT: To preserve the length of the holiday shopping season, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed legislation in December 1941 that decreed Thanksgiving would always fall on the fourth Thursday of November. Thanksgiving had been celebrated on the last Thursday of November, which in some years was the fifth, since 1863.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Sometimes I lie awake at night and I ask, 'Is life a multiple-choice test, or is it a true-or-false test?' ... Then a voice comes to me out of the dark and says, 'We hate to tell you this but life is a thousand-word essay.'" -- Charles M. Schulz
TODAY'S NUMBER: 537 -- number of votes by which George W. Bush secured victory in Florida in 2000.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (Nov. 26).
