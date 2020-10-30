FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2020

Today is the 304th day of 2020 and the 39th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1811, Jane Austen published her first novel, "Sense and Sensibility," under the pseudonym "a Lady."

In 1890, Oakland, California, became one of the first jurisdictions in the country to enact an anti-drug law, which banned non-prescription opium, morphine and cocaine.

In 1938, Orson Welles' radio production of "War of the Worlds" created panic in listeners who believed they were actually listening to reports of a Martian invasion.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush opened the Madrid Conference, the first direct, official peace talks to include Israel and all its Arab neighbors.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Adams (1735-1826), second U.S. president; William Halsey (1882-1959), U.S. admiral/fleet commander; Ezra Pound (1885-1972), poet/critic; Charles Atlas (1893-1972), bodybuilder; Grace Slick (1939- ), singer; Henry Winkler (1945- ), actor; Harry Hamlin (1951- ), actor; Larry Wilmore (1961- ), actor/comedian; Gavin Rossdale (1965- ), singer/songwriter; Nia Long (1970- ), actress; Matthew Morrison (1978- ), actor.