Today in History

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1938, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees hit the 23rd grand slam of his career, setting a record that stood for 75 years, until it was broken by Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez in 2013.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The rappers have gone in and created a lot of hit music based upon my influence. And they'll tell you if you ask." -- Isaac Hayes

TODAY'S NUMBER: 28,000 -- miles traveled by the first telegram sent around the world, on this day in 1911. The message reached its origination point, the dispatch room on the 17th floor of the New York Times Building, in 16.5 minutes.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 18) and first quarter moon (Aug. 25).

