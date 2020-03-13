FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2020
Today is the 73rd day of 2020 and the 84th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, German-born astronomer William Herschel discovered the planet Uranus.
In 1865, the Confederacy approved the use of slave troops against the Union armies.
In 1925, a law prohibiting the teaching of evolution went into effect in Tennessee.
In 1991, the U.S. Justice Dept. announced that Exxon had agreed to pay $1 billion to settle all claims resulting from the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska.
In 2013, Pope Francis was elected 266th pope of the Catholic Church.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Percival Lowell (1855-1916), astronomer; Giorgos Seferis (1900-1971), poet; Walter Annenberg (1908-2002), publisher/philanthropist; Sammy Kaye (1910-1987), bandleader; L. Ron Hubbard (1911-1986), author/Church of Scientology founder; Al Jaffee (1921- ), cartoonist; Neil Sedaka (1939- ), singer-songwriter; William H. Macy (1950- ), actor; Dana Delany (1956- ), actress; Common (1972- ), rapper/actor; Johan Santana (1979- ), baseball player; Emile Hirsch (1985- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The 27 known moons of Uranus are named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare and Alexander Pope.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, the NFL approved the relocation of the Chicago Cardinals franchise to St. Louis.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "For poetry there exists neither large countries nor small. Its domain is in the heart of all men." -- Giorgos Seferis
TODAY'S NUMBER: 14.5 -- length in miles of the undersea portion of the Seikan Tunnel in Japan, the longest and deepest operational rail tunnel in the world, which opened this day in 1988.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (March 9) and last quarter moon (March 16).