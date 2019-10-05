SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2019
Today is the 278th day of 2019 and the 13th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1877, Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce tribe surrendered to U.S. Cavalry troops after a 1,700-mile retreat.
In 1947, President Harry Truman delivered the first address to be televised from the White House.
In 1970, the Public Broadcasting Service was founded.
In 2005, the U.S. Senate voted 90-9 to prohibit the use of "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" on detainees.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jonathan Edwards (1703-1758), theologian/evangelist; Chester A. Arthur (1829-1886), 21st U.S. president; Louis Lumiere (1864-1948), inventor/filmmaker; Ray Kroc (1902-1984), founder of McDonald's Corp.; Bil Keane (1922-2011), cartoonist; Vaclav Havel (1936-2011), playwright/Czech president; Steve Miller (1943- ), musician; Bernie Mac (1957-2008), comedian/actor; Neil deGrasse Tyson (1958- ), astrophysicist; Mario Lemieux (1965- ), hockey player; Guy Pearce (1967- ), actor; Kate Winslet (1975- ), actress; Jesse Eisenberg (1983- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In the first televised White House address, President Truman asked the American people to stop eating meat on Tuesdays and poultry on Thursdays to help relieve food shortages in Europe.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2001, Barry Bonds set a new single-season home run record with his 71st and 72nd home runs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Curious that we spend more time congratulating people who have succeeded than encouraging people who have not." -- Neil deGrasse Tyson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 37,855 -- company-operated and franchised McDonald's restaurants worldwide in 2018.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Oct. 5).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2019
Today is the 279th day of 2019 and the 14th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1927, "The Jazz Singer," the first feature-length motion picture with synchronized dialogue, premiered in New York City.
In 1973, Egypt and Syria attacked Israel on Yom Kippur.
In 1981, Egyptian president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Anwar Sadat was assassinated.
In 2000, Serbian and Yugoslavian president Slobodan Milosevic, who had been indicted by the United Nations in 1999 for crimes against humanity, resigned.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jenny Lind (1820-1887), opera singer; George Westinghouse (1846-1914), engineer/inventor; Le Corbusier (1887-1965), architect; Helen Wills Moody (1905-1998), tennis player; Carole Lombard (1908-1942), actress; Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), explorer; Tony Dungy (1955- ), football coach; Elisabeth Shue (1963- ), actress; Ioan Gruffudd (1973- ), actor; Jeremy Sisto (1974- ), actor; Ricky Hatton (1978- ), boxer; Olivia Thirlby (1986- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: George Westinghouse formed more than 60 companies to market his inventions, which were collectively estimated to have been worth $120 million in 1900.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1926, Babe Ruth hit three home runs in Game 4 of the World Series, setting a record that still stands and leading the New York Yankees to a 10-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Space and light and order. Those are the things that men need just as much as they need bread or a place to sleep." -- Le Corbusier
TODAY'S NUMBER: 46,505 -- total miles traveled by author/explorer Jason Lewis during the first human-powered circumnavigation of the world on record, which began in 1994 and was completed on this day in 2007.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 5) and full moon (Oct. 13).
