TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020
Today is the 175th day of 2020 and the fourth day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1894, the International Olympic Committee was founded in Paris.
In 1947, the Senate overrode President Harry S. Truman's veto of the Taft-Hartley Act.
In 1972, a "smoking gun" White House audio recording captured President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff conspiring to obstruct the FBI's investigation of the Watergate break-ins.
In 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alan Turing (1912-1954), mathematician; Bob Fosse (1927-1987), choreographer/director; June Carter Cash (1929-2003), singer-songwriter; Wilma Rudolph (1940-1994), Olympic sprinter; Clarence Thomas (1948- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Randy Jackson (1956- ), musician/TV personality; Frances McDormand (1957- ), actress; Joss Whedon (1964- ), filmmaker; Joel Edgerton (1974- ), actor; Jason Mraz (1977- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Host country Greece won 47 medals, more than any other participating country, at the first modern Summer Olympics in 1896.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1917, Boston Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth walked the first batter of a game against the Washington Senators. When Ruth was ejected for arguing the call, he punched the umpire. When play resumed, the baserunner was thrown out attempting to steal. Ruth's replacement, Ernie Shore, then retired all 26 batters he faced.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I will not catalogue my opinions to which there have been objections since they are a matter of public record. But I must note in passing that I can't help but wonder if some of my critics can read." -- Clarence Thomas, "I Am a Man, a Black Man, an American"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,400 -- length (in feet) of high wire artist Nik Wallenda's tightrope walk across the Little Colorado River Gorge, near the Grand Canyon, on this day in 2013. Wallenda completed the walk in 22 minutes, 54 seconds during a live television broadcast that peaked at a viewership of 13 million.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (June 20) and first quarter moon (June 28).
