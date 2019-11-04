MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2019
Today is the 308th day of 2019 and the 43rd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1922, British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the entrance to King Tutankhamen's tomb in Egypt.
In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began when militants loyal to Ayatollah Khomeini took 66 American hostages at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli gunman.
In 2008, Democratic Senator Barack Obama of Illinois became the first African American to be elected president of the United States.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Will Rogers (1879-1935), humorist/writer/actor; Walter Cronkite (1916-2009), journalist; Art Carney (1918-2003), actor; Doris Roberts (1925-2016), actress; C.K. Williams (1936-2015), poet; Laura Bush (1946- ), first lady; Kathy Griffin (1960- ), comedian; Jeff Probst (1961- ), TV host; Sean "Diddy" Combs (1969- ), rapper/producer; Matthew McConaughey (1969- ), actor; Vince Wilfork (1981- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The peripheral rooms of King Tutankhamen's burial chamber had been looted before Howard Carter's discovery in 1922, while the room in which Tut was actually buried remained completely intact.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees 3-2 in Game 7 to win the World Series, making the 4-year-old franchise the fastest expansion team to win the MLB championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Heroing is one of the shortest-lived professions there is." -- Will Rogers
TODAY'S NUMBER: 444 -- days that 52 of the American hostages in Iran were held captive, until Jan. 20, 1981.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Nov. 4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.