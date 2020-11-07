SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2020
Today is the 312th day of 2020 and the 47th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1917, the Russian Bolshevik Revolution occurred as Vladimir Lenin's forces overthrew Alexander Kerensky's provisional government.
In 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a record fourth term as U.S. president.
In 2000, the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was unknown at the end of Election Day, as Al Gore and George W. Bush awaited results in New Mexico, Oregon and Florida.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Curie (1867-1934), physicist/chemist; Leon Trotsky (1879-1940), Russian revolutionary; Albert Camus (1913-1960), author; Billy Graham (1918-2018), evangelist; Joan Sutherland (1926-2010), opera singer; Johnny Rivers (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Joni Mitchell (1943- ), singer-songwriter; David Petraeus (1952- ), former CIA director; Keith Lockhart (1959- ), conductor; Morgan Spurlock (1970- ), filmmaker/activist; Hasim Rahman (1972- ), boxer; Yunjin Kim (1973- ), actress; Lorde (1996- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1994, WXYC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, became the first radio station to offer a 24-hour simulcast on the internet.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, basketball legend Magic Johnson announced he had contracted HIV and would retire from the NBA.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of. You will never live if you are looking for the meaning of life." -- Albert Camus
TODAY'S NUMBER: 286 million -- worldwide monthly active users of the streaming radio service Spotify.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 31) and last quarter moon (Nov. 8).
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2020
Today is the 313th day of 2020 and the 48th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, Montana was admitted as the 41st U.S. state.
In 1960, John F. Kennedy was elected president of the United States, defeating Richard Nixon.
In 2002, the U.N. Security Council unanimously voted to give Iraq a "final opportunity" to disarm.
In 2004, U.S. and Iraqi troops launched a successful siege of the city of Fallujah, an insurgent stronghold.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edmond Halley (1656-1742), astronomer/mathematician; Bram Stoker (1847-1912), author; Margaret Mitchell (1900-1949), author; Christiaan Barnard (1922-2001), surgeon; Bonnie Raitt (1949- ), musician; Kazuo Ishiguro (1954- ), author; Michael Nyqvist (1960-2017), actor; Gordon Ramsay, (1966- ), chef; Parker Posey (1968- ), actress; Tech N9ne (1971- ), rapper; David Muir (1973- ), TV journalist; Tara Reid (1975- ), actress; Jessica Lowndes (1988- ), actress; Giancarlo Stanton (1989- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The synthetic element roentgenium (atomic number 111), was named after physicist Wilhelm Roentgen, who discovered X-rays on this day in 1895.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1966, Frank Robinson of the American League's Baltimore Orioles became the first person to win MVP honors from both baseball leagues. He had been named MVP in the National League in 1961 with the Cincinnati Reds.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Remember my friend, that knowledge is stronger than memory, and we should not trust the weaker." -- Bram Stoker, "Dracula"
TODAY'S NUMBERS: 43 -- age of John F. Kennedy when he won the 1960 presidential election, making him the youngest elected president in U.S. history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 31) and last quarter moon (Nov. 8).
